Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

2 people in life-threatening condition after car crashes into tree in Surprise

Two people have life-threatening injuries and two others have non-life-threatening injuries.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:05 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say two people have life-threatening injuries after a car crashed into a tree in Surprise on Wednesday evening. The crash was reported near Paradise Lane and Reems Road, just north of Bell Road. Officers say two others were also taken to the hosptial, but they have non-life-threatening injuries.

TRENDING: Felony charges recommended against 2 Phoenix officers seen on video kicking man

Arizona’s Family news chopper was over the scene and saw the car wrapped around a tree. Police are investigating what led up to the crash.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

4 people hospitalized after car slams into tree in Surprise
Local businesses connect with Super Bowl officials for events
Local businesses connect with Super Bowl officials for events
A bystander’s cell phone video also captured the arrest, where both officers are seen kicking...
Felony charges recommended against 2 Phoenix officers seen on video kicking man
Political signs: Why are a lot of them still up around the Valley?