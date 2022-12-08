2 people in life-threatening condition after car crashes into tree in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say two people have life-threatening injuries after a car crashed into a tree in Surprise on Wednesday evening. The crash was reported near Paradise Lane and Reems Road, just north of Bell Road. Officers say two others were also taken to the hosptial, but they have non-life-threatening injuries.

Arizona’s Family news chopper was over the scene and saw the car wrapped around a tree. Police are investigating what led up to the crash.

