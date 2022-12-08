First Alert issued as winter storm takes aim on Arizona beginning Monday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A First Alert has been issued by Arizona’s Family for rain in the deserts and snow in the mountains on Monday. The next few days will be quiet on the weather maps for Arizona, with some changes showing up late Sunday in northwestern Arizona. That will be the leading edge of a storm system that could produce a major winter storm in the state on Monday with copious amounts of rain and snow. Also, much colder temperatures are expected.

A “zonal” flow in the upper atmosphere will be observed over the state in the next few days. Aside from some high clouds from time to time, that will bring rather seasonal temperatures to the state and no rain or snow. High temperatures through Sunday will be in the mid-to-upper 60s, and we’ll see an increase in clouds late in the day Sunday, along with some breeziness ahead of the approaching cold front.

The timing of the storm and the amounts of rain and snow are still fluid. However, we can say with some certainty that it will rain and/or snow over much of the state on Monday. For the Valley, current guidance puts us in the 1/3″ to 2/3″ of an inch range, and we could see rain for much of Monday. For the mountains, the snow level will drop to 5,000 feet or lower, and above 7,000 feet, it’s looking like many locations will get six inches of snow or more.

