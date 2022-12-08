Christmas Angel
Firefighters treating 20 students who got sick during field trip in Peoria

Officials with Peoria Unified School District said it appeared no one was in serious condition.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Emergency crews are at Zuni Hills Elementary School in Peoria on Thursday afternoon after 20 sixth-grade students reported feeling sick and throwing up after eating lunch off campus during a field trip. Staff called 911 after students started getting sick, and dozens of firefighters arrived.

Officials with Peoria Unified School District said it appeared no one was in serious condition. Video from Arizona’s Family new chopper showed at least one student being put in an ambulance, but firefighters say no one had to be taken to the hospital. School officials didn’t say what the students ate.

Parents who are picking up their kids will need to go through the school’s main front entrance. Once parents are at the school, they’re asked to go to the back of the school to pick up their child in the cafeteria.

