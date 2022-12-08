Child dies after being struck by SUV in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say a child has died after he and his father were struck by an SUV Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the collision in the area of 27th Avenue and Pierson Street, just south of Camelback Road, around 7 a.m. A man was reportedly walking his son to school when they were hit crossing the street.

Police say the boy was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. It’s unclear if his father was seriously hurt.

The SUV remained on scene and detectives are working to determine what led up to the crash. Police have shut down north and southbound traffic along 27th Ave. in the area and area drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

