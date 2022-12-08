Chicken on floor, employee touching face then preparing food among health violations at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Dec. 7, 2022:

China Town Buffet - 1807 E. Baseline Road, Tempe

3 violations

Employee drink stored above prep table

Chicken wings and dumplings not date-marked properly

Speedy Market - 1510 S. Country Club Drive, Mesa

3 violations

Box of frozen chicken sitting on floor

No paper towels at sink in restroom

Torres Mexican Food - 240 W. Southern Ave, Tempe

3 violations

Cheese and cooked meat not kept at proper temperature

Eggs stored above container of sauce

Pho Bowl - 1820 N. 75th Ave, Phoenix

4 violations

Employee touched face then prepared food

Large amount of debris on slicer

Lone Spur Café - 1859 S. Stapley Drive, Mesa

5 violations

Worker handling dirty dishes then clean dishes without washing hands

No soap at hand wash sink

Raw chicken stored above ready-to-eat foods

Dean’s List – Perfect health inspection scores

Papa Johns’s Pizza - 4501 E. Thomas Road, Phoenix

Mr. Fries Man - 502 S. College Drive, Tempe

Peoria Café - 8405 W. Peoria Ave, Peoria

Air Guitar Coffee Shop - 1566 S. Higley Road, Gilbert

Portillo’s Hot Dogs - 17125 N. 79th Ave, Glendale

Zookz - Sky Harbor Airport, Phoenix

