Chicken on floor, employee touching face then preparing food among health violations at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Dec. 7, 2022:
China Town Buffet - 1807 E. Baseline Road, Tempe
3 violations
- Employee drink stored above prep table
- Chicken wings and dumplings not date-marked properly
Speedy Market - 1510 S. Country Club Drive, Mesa
3 violations
- Box of frozen chicken sitting on floor
- No paper towels at sink in restroom
Torres Mexican Food - 240 W. Southern Ave, Tempe
3 violations
- Cheese and cooked meat not kept at proper temperature
- Eggs stored above container of sauce
Pho Bowl - 1820 N. 75th Ave, Phoenix
4 violations
- Employee touched face then prepared food
- Large amount of debris on slicer
Lone Spur Café - 1859 S. Stapley Drive, Mesa
5 violations
- Worker handling dirty dishes then clean dishes without washing hands
- No soap at hand wash sink
- Raw chicken stored above ready-to-eat foods
Dean’s List – Perfect health inspection scores
Papa Johns’s Pizza - 4501 E. Thomas Road, Phoenix
Mr. Fries Man - 502 S. College Drive, Tempe
Peoria Café - 8405 W. Peoria Ave, Peoria
Air Guitar Coffee Shop - 1566 S. Higley Road, Gilbert
Portillo’s Hot Dogs - 17125 N. 79th Ave, Glendale
Zookz - Sky Harbor Airport, Phoenix
