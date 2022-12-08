Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Chicken on floor, employee touching face then preparing food among health violations at Phoenix area restaurants

A box of frozen chicken left on the floor and food not date marked properly were violations uncovered by health inspectors at Phoenix area restaurants.
By Jason Barry
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:16 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Dec. 7, 2022:

China Town Buffet - 1807 E. Baseline Road, Tempe

3 violations

  • Employee drink stored above prep table
  • Chicken wings and dumplings not date-marked properly

Speedy Market - 1510 S. Country Club Drive, Mesa

3 violations

  • Box of frozen chicken sitting on floor
  • No paper towels at sink in restroom

Torres Mexican Food - 240 W. Southern Ave, Tempe

3 violations

  • Cheese and cooked meat not kept at proper temperature
  • Eggs stored above container of sauce

Pho Bowl - 1820 N. 75th Ave, Phoenix

4 violations

  • Employee touched face then prepared food
  • Large amount of debris on slicer

Lone Spur Café - 1859 S. Stapley Drive, Mesa

5 violations

  • Worker handling dirty dishes then clean dishes without washing hands
  • No soap at hand wash sink
  • Raw chicken stored above ready-to-eat foods

Dean’s List – Perfect health inspection scores

Papa Johns’s Pizza - 4501 E. Thomas Road, Phoenix

Mr. Fries Man - 502 S. College Drive, Tempe

Peoria Café - 8405 W. Peoria Ave, Peoria

Air Guitar Coffee Shop - 1566 S. Higley Road, Gilbert

Portillo’s Hot Dogs - 17125 N. 79th Ave, Glendale

Zookz - Sky Harbor Airport, Phoenix

Click here to check out all of our Dirty Dining reports

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Box of frozen chicken on the floor among violations uncovered at Phoenix area restaurants
Former mentor of Zombie Hunter haunted by canal murders
Several Arizona candidates haven't removed their political signs. Local city governments talk...
Some Arizona candidates haven’t taken down their political signs
Shutterfly has around 600 full-time employees and around 450 to 600 seasonal workers at the...
Despite inflation, consumers aren’t cutting Christmas cards this holiday season