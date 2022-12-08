Christmas Angel
Businesses connect with Super Bowl officials in Glendale for opportunities

Local businesses are looking at how they can officially cash in on the Super Bowl at Wednesday's networking event.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:56 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — With just nine weeks before the Super Bowl, businesses gathered in Glendale on Wednesday to speak with NFL officials about Super Bowl opportunities. The NFL says they’re not just looking for business for when the Super Bowl is in town but also after the big game leaves.

The Super Bowl Business Connect Program held a networking event for Arizona businesses as a chance for suppliers to meet with national buyers who’ve already secured their contracts. “It’s an opportunity for us to bring procurement executives from all over the Phoenix area together with our 206 business connect suppliers, an opportunity for them to meet, to connect, and hopefully do business after Super Bowl leaves town,” one official said.

Hundreds of businesses hope to cash in as thousands of fans flock to Arizona for the highly anticipated game.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

