Businesses connect with Super Bowl officials in Glendale for opportunities

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — With just nine weeks before the Super Bowl, businesses gathered in Glendale on Wednesday to speak with NFL officials about Super Bowl opportunities. The NFL says they’re not just looking for business for when the Super Bowl is in town but also after the big game leaves.

The Super Bowl Business Connect Program held a networking event for Arizona businesses as a chance for suppliers to meet with national buyers who’ve already secured their contracts. “It’s an opportunity for us to bring procurement executives from all over the Phoenix area together with our 206 business connect suppliers, an opportunity for them to meet, to connect, and hopefully do business after Super Bowl leaves town,” one official said.

Hundreds of businesses hope to cash in as thousands of fans flock to Arizona for the highly anticipated game.

