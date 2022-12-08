Christmas Angel
$2M free dental care event at fairgrounds in Phoenix Dec. 9 and 10

Central Arizona Dental Society Foundation will host its 10th annual Arizona Mission of Mercy on...
Central Arizona Dental Society Foundation will host its 10th annual Arizona Mission of Mercy on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10 at the Arizona State Fairgrounds.
By Kit Silavong
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:12 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Do you or someone you know need dental care but can’t afford it due to a lack of dental insurance? Central Arizona Dental Society Foundation is hosting its 10th annual Arizona Dental Mission of Mercy event at the Arizona State Fairgrounds this weekend from Friday, Dec. 9 to Saturday, Dec. 10. Adults and children will be able to get their dental work done at no cost.

Inside the Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum will be more than 300 volunteer dentists and 1,200 support staff, including dental assistants, translators, lab and medical personnel, and other volunteers. There will be about 100 portable dental stations, and care may range from relieving pain and infection, and include services such as fillings, extractions, cleanings and limited lab work for all patients.

“While we’ve been providing dental services through AZMOM for a decade, the lines don’t get shorter,” says Ann Hammi-Blue, D.D.S, the foundation president. “Dental challenges often prevent people from being able to eat nutritiously, apply for many types of jobs, or socially connect. Sadly, we see the most significant need for preventative dental treatment amongst our most vulnerable populations—the elderly, veterans and children.”

The event is scheduled from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days, but the doors will open at 5 a.m. Friday. However, Saturday will depend on medical and dental resources available, so the event could close earlier. Services are first come, first serve, and no one will be allowed to stay overnight or sleep at the fairgrounds.

The foundation estimates the event will cost $2 million to treat 1,800 patients in two days.

