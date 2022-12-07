Shooting in Glendale leaves 2 people hurt

GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people have been wounded in a shooting early Wednesday morning in Glendale.

Around 5:45 a.m., a person called 911 after hearing someone nearby say they had been shot. Police responded to the home on West State Avenue, near 59th and Glendale avenues, and found a person with had multiple gunshot wounds. They were taken to a nearby hospital with what police say were non-life-threatening injuries.

About an hour later, another person came back to the house who had also been shot. Police say that person was not seriously injured. Officers have not yet found the person responsible, but Glendale police believe the victims and suspect know each other. Other information was not immediately available. Check back for updates.

