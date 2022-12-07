Reward offered for info on suspect involved in deadly hit-and-run in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Silent Witness is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in the hit-and-run death of a 55-year-old man in Phoenix late last month.

At about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, Benson Franklin was crossing Baseline Road when he was hit by a car headed west near 51st Avenue. Phoenix police responded to the call and found him lying in the road. Franklin was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The driver has not been identified and the investigation is still underway. Investigators believe Franklin was hit by a black Mercedes CLS53 sedan with an Arizona Cardinals license plate. The car would have damage to the front end and missing the Mercedes grill emblem.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency line of the Phoenix Police Department at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers. You can also submit a tip online here. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for info that leads to an arrest.

Below is the Silent Witness flyer:

Phoenix police are looking for help to find the driver of a car who hit 55-year-old Benson Franklin on Nov. 29 and left the scene.

