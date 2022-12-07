Progress of Prop 400 in the Valley adds hundreds of new miles of freeways, street projects

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Since Proposition 400 was approved in 2004, the Valley has seen 410 miles of new freeway, 252 miles of street projects, millions of bus service miles and more. That’s according to the 2022 Annual Report on the Status of the Implementation of Prop. 400.

“The projects completed under Proposition 400 are improving the lives of our residents every day, including better access to work, school, grocery stores, medical appointments and recreation,” said Avondale Mayor Ken Weise, who also chairs the Maricopa Association of Governments. “Maricopa County is one of the fastest growing areas of the country – both in terms of population and jobs.”

So far, the projects finished between 2021 and 2022 include Loop 303 (Estrella Freeway), Happy Valley Road to Lake Pleasant Parkway freeway widening in the West Valley, reconstruction of the I-17 at Central Avenue bridge in Phoenix, and Tempe Streetcar in the East Valley. Check out the map below to see the improvements:

Progress of Prop 400 in the Valley is continuing to help residents, and some are hopeful for an extension. (MAG)

In 2021, MAG Regional Council approved a new Regional Strategic Transportation Infrastructure Investment Plan to continue to build on the propositions successes throughout the Valley. The intention is that an extension of the half-cent sales tax will be passed in the legislature to continue the statewide improvements.

Proposition 400 funding is set to expire in December 2025.

