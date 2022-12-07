Police investigating officer-involved shooting near Tucson Boulevard, Drexel Road
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:37 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Tucson’s south side, near South Tucson Boulevard and East Drexel Road.
The incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at an apartment complex at 5515 S. Forgeus Avenue.
No additional information was immediately available. KOLD News 13 has a crew at the scene and this story will be updated as facts become available.
