Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Police investigating officer-involved shooting near Tucson Boulevard, Drexel Road

Police investigate an officer-involved shooting at 5515 S. Forgeus Avenue in Tucson Wednesday,...
Police investigate an officer-involved shooting at 5515 S. Forgeus Avenue in Tucson Wednesday, Dec. 7.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:37 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Tucson’s south side, near South Tucson Boulevard and East Drexel Road.

The incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at an apartment complex at 5515 S. Forgeus Avenue.

No additional information was immediately available. KOLD News 13 has a crew at the scene and this story will be updated as facts become available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A recount for three close races in Arizona begins Wednesday. File Image.
Maricopa County election officials set to begin automatic recount on Wednesday
Recount for 3 Arizona races begins Wednesday
A woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle late Tuesday night in west Phoenix.
Police investigate deadly hit-and-run in west Phoenix
Wignall’s response to each phone call starts by saying that he is, in fact, not with Kari...
Lake Havasu man’s phone number mistakenly listed as Kari Lake’s campaign headquarters