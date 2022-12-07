Police investigating officer-involved shooting near Tucson Boulevard, Drexel Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Tucson’s south side, near South Tucson Boulevard and East Drexel Road.

🚨OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING🚨



An investigation is underway regarding an officer-involved shooting that occurred shortly before 2 a.m. at an apartment complex located at 5515 S. Forgeus Ave.



Details are limited. The media staging area will be S. Forgeus & S. Mayflower. pic.twitter.com/m9MEXoN0SN — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) December 7, 2022

The incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at an apartment complex at 5515 S. Forgeus Avenue.

No additional information was immediately available. KOLD News 13 has a crew at the scene and this story will be updated as facts become available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.