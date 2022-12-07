Police investigate deadly hit-and-run in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead after being struck by a car late Tuesday night in west Phoenix, in what police are calling a hit-and-run.

Police and fire crews were called to the area of 91st Avenue and Thomas Road shortly before 11 p.m. There, they found a woman laying on the roadway. She was pronounced dead at the scene and the vehicle that hit her was gone.

Detectives responded to investigate but so far, no information about the possible vehicle involved has been released. Check back for updates.

Thomas Road was shut down during the investigation but has since reopened.

