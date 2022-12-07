Phoenix 23rd in most festive city rankings during the holidays in 2022

Christmas Angel
By Dani Birzer
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:56 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix is ranked 23rd out of all U.S. cities in a list by lawn maintenance company LawnStarter.

The company ranked the most festive cities during the holiday season in 2022 and judged them by the following categories: frolicking, merrymaking, entertaining, eating and drinking, and shopping. Frolicking was primarily concentrated on snowfall totals and walkability, merrymaking by holiday festivals and attractions, entertaining by holiday decoration shops and tree vendors, eating and drinking by candy stores and nightlife options, and shopping by holiday markets and gift shops.

Overall, the top 5 most festive cities were New York City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Denver. This is New York City’s second year on the top of the chart. Phoenix, unsurprisingly, made the top of the list for the lowest average snowfall between November and December!

The five cities ranked as the least festive were Florida cities Port St. Lucie and Miramar, and California cities Palmdale, Lancaster and Moreno Valley. If you’re looking for the city with the most snow during the holidays, consider visiting upstate New York’s Syracuse, Buffalo, and Rochester! These cities scored high on their walk scores and made the highest snowfall average among all 200 cities.

If you’re looking for some places to travel this holiday season that will put you in the holiday spirit, click here.

