Lottery officials looking for 2 lucky Arizonans to claim their big winnings

By Dani Birzer
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:47 PM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lottery officials are looking for 2 lucky Arizonans who could bring home some serious lottery winnings this week from the Powerball prize.

On Tuesday, one winner claimed their Triple Twist draw of a $333,694 jackpot after finding a lucky ticket at the Circle K on Cactus Road in Phoenix. On Monday, one Powerball player landed the PowerPlay jackpot at a Sun Mart in San Simon, growing their win from $50,000 to $100,000! Also on Monday, a Powerball player at a One Stop Market in Tucson won a jackpot of $50,000! Neither of the Powerball winners has claimed their prize yet, so check those tickets.

Triple Twist is the latest game added to the Arizona Lottery, with tickets costing $2. Drawings are done Monday through Sunday and every jackpot starts at $200,000. The pot will keep growing until someone wins! The next jackpot is expected on Wednesday for a grand total of $200,000. Powerball drawing jackpots start at $20 million and keep growing until there’s a winner. The next jackpot is expected on Wednesday at $100 million!

