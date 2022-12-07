Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Indoor pool chlorine leak sends 4 people to hospital, including Maricopa firefighter

Crews treated 11 people at the scene, 4 of whom were taken to a nearby hospital.
Crews treated 11 people at the scene, 4 of whom were taken to a nearby hospital.(File image courtesy of: City of Maricopa Fire/Medical Dept.)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:36 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARICOPA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Several people, including a firefighter, were taken to a hospital Wednesday morning after a chlorine leak at an indoor pool in Maricopa.

Around 10 a.m., crews responded to reports of multiple people having trouble breathing at the Province community recreation center. Firefighters quickly noticed a distinct chlorine smell and upgraded the call to a hazardous materials situation, requesting additional help. HAZMAT crews, including a team from the Chandler Fire Department, found a chlorine leak at the center’s indoor pool and are working to contain it.

TRENDING: Maricopa County election officials set to begin automatic recount on Wednesday

A spokesperson for Maricopa Emergency Services says first responders treated 11 people at the scene, 4 of whom were taken to a hospital, including a Maricopa firefighter. All are reportedly stable with minor injuries. Crews are still working to contain the leak and the investigation is underway. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Three very lucky Arizonans are bringing home some serious jackpots this week after winning...
Lottery officials looking for 2 lucky Arizonans to claim their big winnings
After 53 years, Boeing rolls out its final 747 jumbo jet
Police say it happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Monday night.
Woman dead, man hospitalized after being shot inside a car in Buckeye
This re-purposed story from the Arizona Investigative Reporting Center addresses the issues of...
Suspending students for absences, tardies compounds learning loss