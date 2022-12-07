Help Arizona families by donating to Fry’s Holiday Food Drive
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:43 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- You can help make sure that all Arizona families have food on the table by making a donation through Fry’s Holiday Food Drive.
Now through Jan. 1, 2023, you can donate non-perishable food items at any Fry’s Food store in Arizona at the checkout or designated bins. Here’s how to find a Fry’s store near you.
