Help Arizona families by donating to Fry’s Holiday Food Drive

Now through Jan. 1, 2023, donate a non-perishable food item at any store location or make a $1 or $5 donation at the register.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:43 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- You can help make sure that all Arizona families have food on the table by making a donation through Fry’s Holiday Food Drive.

Now through Jan. 1, 2023, you can donate non-perishable food items at any Fry’s Food store in Arizona at the checkout or designated bins. Here’s how to find a Fry’s store near you.

Help us make sure everyone has a turkey on their holiday table this year and save some money too!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

