Gilbert kids sell hotdogs, lemonade to give gifts to kids at Phoenix Children’s Hospital

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A group of children from Gilbert have been selling hot dogs and lemonade to raise money to buy toys for children at Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

Adriana, Christian, Allison, and Salone got a hot dog cart to start up their business, called Kids Dogz AZ. The four raised $3000 and with the money, bought 150 squishmallows, 200 coloring books, and so much more for children needing some Christmas joy this year as part of the Phoenix Children’s Community Toy Drive.

“We’re donating Rubik’s cubes, squishmallows, Pop Its, bubble wands, colored pencils and notebooks,” Allison said. “We wanted to do this because we know not everybody has what we have and we wanted to share it.”

Most of the toys will be handed out over the holiday season and throughout 2023. The drive will run until Dec. 17! The kids say their next project will be raising money for local animal shelters. Know of someone or an organization doing something good in your community? Nominate them for our segment here! Don’t forget your photos and videos.

