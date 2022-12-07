Felony charges recommended against 2 Phoenix officers seen on video kicking man

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police investigators have submitted recommended charges against two officers who were captured on body-cam and bystander video kicking a man as he was handcuffed at a QuikTrip in late October. On Wednesday, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office confirmed they are reviewing the recommended charges against the two officers, Eddie Becerra and Nicholas Beck.

The video was criticized as “excessive force” used by Becerra and Beck. On Oct. 27, police say 38-year-old Harry Denman shot once at the two officers as they were getting ready to drive away from a QuikTrip near 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road. The officers then ran in the convenience store with guns out, shouting at Denman to get on the ground. Body-cam shows one officer hit Denman in the head with his gun. Another portion of the body-cam shows one of the officers telling Denman, “I will blow your (expletive) head off, dude.”

A bystander’s cell phone video also captured the arrest, where both officers are seen kicking Denman as he’s lying on the ground handcuffed. Becerra and Beck were placed on paid administrative leave as the investigation was ongoing. Denman was taken to the hospital then booked into jail.

Becerra and Beck are each facing one count of aggravated assault with a firearm and one count of assault. Becerra is also facing an additional charge of aggravated assault while restrained.

