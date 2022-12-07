Expect slightly cooler temperatures as a cold front arrives in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Light showers continue this morning mainly across the northern half of Arizona, with light snow falling above 6,500 feet. Flagstaff is likely to see roughly an inch of snow, with a couple of inches possible at the North Rim and Kaibab Plateau.

Valley rain chances are slim today, with just a slight chance for a few isolated, light showers north and east of Phoenix. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today, with mostly sunny skies by the afternoon and a high of 64 degrees. Morning temperatures are in the 40s and 50s.

Clear skies and dry weather returns to the state Thursday through Saturday. This will bring some colder mornings, with outlying parts of the Valley dropping to the upper 30s. Afternoon highs will climb to the low 60s.

Over the weekend, we’re watching a storm system that looks to impact Arizona Sunday night through Monday. At this point, rain chances are near 40 percent for Sunday night and Monday, with a slight chance for a few showers during the day Sunday. Sunday night and Monday will be FIRST ALERT days as we watch the progression of a storm that could bring the coldest temperatures of the season so far.

Monday’s high temperatures in the Valley are likely to drop to the mid-50s. Decent snowfall is possible in the high country as well, and we’ll update potential snowfall amounts as the storm gets closer.

