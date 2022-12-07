Driver accused of hitting officers, pedestrian in Old Town Scottsdale arrested

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The driver accused of hitting four officers and two pedestrians as he was fleeing from police in Old Town Scottsdale over the weekend has been found. Police say 29-year-old Nelious E. Horsley III was arrested at his home on Monday.

Horsley was pulled over on Saturday before 11 p.m. for driving the wrong way near Scottsdale and Camelback roads. Investigators say he began arguing with officers and refused to turn his car off and get out. After refusing to comply with police, officers tried to get Horsley out of his car. When one officer grabbed Horsley, police say he broke away and drove off, injuring the police officer.

Police say Horsley hit three officers standing near his car before driving toward two people crossing the street. He then collided with one person before driving away. The officers and pedestrian weren’t seriously hurt, investigators said. Detectives were able to track Horsley to his home because they had his driver’s license from the night of the stop.

Horsley was booked on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on a police officer, endangerment, and felony flight.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.