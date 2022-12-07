City of Phoenix needs lifeguards, ups incentive to $3000 for certification

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The City of Phoenix is looking for lifeguards and is now offering a $3,000 signing bonus to boost its 2023 Certified Aquatics Staff. The city offered $2,500 for the prior swimming season. Anyone interested is encouraged to get certified now before interviewing starts in March.

Phoenix has 29 public pools. Certified managers, assistant managers, and lifeguards will be getting $500 on their first paycheck and then the remaining $2,500 at the end of the 2023 pool season. To get the full payment, the interested person has to be certified as a lifeguard, work the entire summer through Labor Day weekend, and finish in good standing.

The department is also launching its first new “Shallow Water Lifeguard” position and will guard areas of 4 feet of water and under. “For the second season in a row, the City of Phoenix is making a direct investment into the safety of our residents, especially when it comes to children and water safety,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said.

The incentive, in addition to the base hourly pay, effectively increases the total pay rate of the positions to as follows:

Pool Managers: $20.91/hour + $3,000 incentive = $30/hour*

Assistant Pool Managers: $18.28/hour + $3,000 incentive = $27.65/hour*

Swim Lesson Instructor: $16.51/hour + $3,000 incentive = $25.88/hour*

Lifeguards: $15.72/hour + $3,000 incentive = $25.09/hour*

Shallow Water Lifeguard: $14.97/hour + $3,000 incentive = $24.34/hour*

According to the City, the estimated hourly wage is based on the $3,000 incentive divided by 360, the number of hours worked in a typical swim season and added to each position’s hourly base rate of pay.

The department is also offering a $250 employee referral payment. Certifications with StarGuard are already underway and are available for registration here through March. All applicants must be age 15 and older. So what exactly are the benefits? In all, it’s a $3,000 incentive on top of a $15.72 per hour base pay, learning lifesaving skills, working in your community to keep it safe, looking great on resumes and college applications, making friends, and flexible summer shifts.

