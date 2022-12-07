Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

City of Phoenix gets $1 million grant to expand South Central Light Rail system

South-Central light rail extension to receive $1 million grant from federal government.
South-Central light rail extension to receive $1 million grant from federal government.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 2:59 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Phoenix has received a $1 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration to expand the South-Central/Downtown hub light rail. The project is one of 19 to receive a portion of the $13.1 million given to 14 states.

The extension will spread five miles between downtown Phoenix and Baseline Road. The line is expected to open in 2024. “As we continue to make progress on the South Central light rail line, this funding will further advance our goal to integrate effective transit driven by community collaboration,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.

TRENDING: Lake Havasu man’s phone number mistakenly listed as Kari Lake’s campaign headquarters

In March 2022, city council members approved the South-Central TOD Community Plan, hoping to make Phoenix a more accessible city for those living along the South-Central corridor. This project is part of the ongoing Transportation 2050 plan, a 35-year citywide transportation plan that will boost local bus service frequency, support new light rail services and stations as well as major street improvement projects. Funding comes from a part of the sales tax that started in Jan. 2016.

Around 45,000 individuals rely on the light rail system every day. The South-Central corridor, when complete, will add eight stations, feature the artwork of 18 Arizona artists and host two park-and-ride lots. The extension will fully connect St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, St. Vincent de Paul, Nina Mason Pulliam Rio Salado Audubon Center, Ed Pastor Transit Center, Travis L. Williams Family Services Center, and St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church. A new downtown hub will be added between Washington Street and Jefferson Street. Click here to learn more about the project.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A bystander’s cell phone video also captured the arrest, where both officers are seen kicking...
Felony charges recommended against 2 Phoenix officers seen on video kicking man
Police say the woman stole clothes and jewelry from Walmart.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Officer uses stun gun on alleged shoplifter at Glendale Walmart
Police say it happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Monday night.
Woman dead, man hospitalized after being shot inside a car in Buckeye
A $3,000 incentive bonus is available for certified lifeguards looking to lifeguard City of...
City of Phoenix needs lifeguards, ups incentive to $3000 for certification