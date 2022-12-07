Big weather changes ahead for the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Not a bad start to our morning with the cloud cover, with a low temperature of 53 degrees. We have a low passing north of us that brought a few light sprinkles overnight, and there is still some shower activity in the high country. Some of those showers are falling as light snow up north above 6,500 feet. Areas like Flagstaff could see about an inch of snow.

Drier conditions and calmer weather will roll in starting tomorrow through Saturday. Temperatures will remain slightly below average, with highs in the mid-60′s. Our average high this time of year is 68 degrees. We will see plenty of sunshine through Saturday until the next intense low-pressure system moves into our region.

The next storm system will bring some significant changes to our area, including a chance of rain and some mountain snow. We will also see a big drop in temperatures with highs in the mid 50′s here in the Valley Monday through Wednesday next week. We will start seeing some showers here in the Valley on Sunday night, and most of the rain will occur on Monday. Because of that, we are issuing a First Alert on Monday. There will also be a good amount of mountain snow. So far, models indicate that some areas can see 6-10″ snowfall on Monday.

