Thomas Road closed in central Phoenix after crash kills child, injures 4 others

The crash happened near 8th St & Thomas in central Phoenix.
The crash happened near 8th St & Thomas in central Phoenix.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:25 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash has shut down a busy stretch of road in central Phoenix Tuesday morning.

Initial reports of the crash came just after 9 a.m. According to Phoenix police, a car headed east crossed into westbound traffic and crashed. The man driving the car headed west and two children were rushed to local hospitals. One child did not survive the crash but the others in the car are being treated at a Phoenix-area hospital.

Two people in the other vehicle were also hospitalized, but neither had serious injuries. Video from Arizona’s Family news chopper showed an SUV and a sedan were involved in a T-bone crash. Scattered debris was also visible along the road.

Thomas Road is closed between 7th Street and 9th Street as detectives continue their investigation.

Click/tap here for live First Alert Traffic updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

