Showers possible today in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A cloudy and mild start to the day with morning temperatures in the 50s across the Valley. There’s some patchy fog still across portions of Pinal County, but most of the state is a bit drier this morning. Look for a Valley high of 66 degrees today.

There’s a slight chance of light rain in the Valley today, tonight and tomorrow, but most of the showers will likely impact higher elevations to our north and east. In the high country, 1-3 inches of snow is possible above 6000 feet, mainly from the Mogollon Rim to the Utah border. This storm system lingers into tomorrow, with cooler temperatures and light precipitation possible through Wednesday evening.

Dry but cooler weather returns to Arizona Thursday, with Valley highs in the low to mid 60s and lows Friday and Saturday morning in the 30s and low 40s. Over the weekend, a stronger storm could impact Arizona, with Valley rain and Mountain snow Sunday and Monday. This storm will also bring much colder air, with a chilly start to next week.

