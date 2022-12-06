Police seek suspect after woman hit, killed by car in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is dead after being hit by a car in Phoenix early Tuesday morning.

Phoenix police say they were called out to 27th Avenue and Jackson Street, near Van Buren around 3:45 a.m. When they showed up, they found a woman unresponsively who was seriously hurt. Officers at the scene learned she had been hit by a car that then drove off from the scene. Parademics initially treated the woman before she died from her injuries. A description of the suspect or their vehicle has not been released.

As of 6:30 a.m., the road remains closed as detectives piece together what led up to the crash. No other information was released.

