Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Police seek suspect after woman hit, killed by car in Phoenix

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:53 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is dead after being hit by a car in Phoenix early Tuesday morning.

Phoenix police say they were called out to 27th Avenue and Jackson Street, near Van Buren around 3:45 a.m. When they showed up, they found a woman unresponsively who was seriously hurt. Officers at the scene learned she had been hit by a car that then drove off from the scene. Parademics initially treated the woman before she died from her injuries. A description of the suspect or their vehicle has not been released.

As of 6:30 a.m., the road remains closed as detectives piece together what led up to the crash. No other information was released.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

President Biden to visit TSMC factory in Phoenix on Tuesday
Biden to visit TSMC microchip site in Phoenix, highlight jobs
Tuesday's announcement is poised to make TSMC become the largest foreign investment in Arizona.
TSMC ups its Arizona chipmaking investment to $40 billion ahead of Biden’s visit
Police say it happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Monday night.
2 found shot inside a car in Buckeye, deputies say