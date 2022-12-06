Christmas Angel
Phoenix Valley Metro announces new Chief Financial Officer

Kessler has been working for the City of Phoenix and its residents in transportation circles for 30 years.
Kessler has been working for the City of Phoenix and its residents in transportation circles for 30 years.(Valley Metro)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 2:27 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Ken Kessler is Valley Metro’s new Chief Financial Officer. Kessler brings 30 years of experience to his new position, having worked with the Regional Public Transportation Authority and Valley Metro Rail. He has served the City across many different positions, including having developed the Transportation 2050 plan with the Phoenix Public Transit Department.

“It is my great pleasure to welcome aboard Ken Kessler to Valley Metro,” said Jessica Mefford-Miller, Valley Metro CEO. “Ken impressed our Boards, our cities’ financial staff and the Valley Metro team with his years of dedicated public service, as well as his ability to innovate and be an excellent regional collaborator.”

Kessler has both a Bachelor of Science degree in Accountancy and a Master of Public Administration degree from Arizona State University. Valley Metro is still working toward its goal of creating a 50-mile rail system by 2030, as well as continuing to offer its paratransit services, commuter vanpools, online carpool matching, bike safety, telework assistance, and more. Want to learn more about the Valley Metro? Click here. Valley Metro is also looking to hire, and hundreds of jobs are available here.

