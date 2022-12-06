Christmas Angel
NCAA reveals 2024 Men’s Final Four logo ahead of game’s return to Phoenix

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:15 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The NCAA has finally revealed the logo for the 2024 Men’s Final Four, and Arizona’s Family was at the announcement.

Phoenix was awarded the collegiate basketball championship games in 2018. Games are scheduled for State Farm Stadium in Glendale from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8. The Valley of the Sun last hosted a bit of March Madness in 2017 at the then-called University of Phoenix Stadium where Gonzaga faced off against North Carolina.

Check out the video in the player above for more of the announcement.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

