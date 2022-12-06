More than 500 holiday meals served at Adult Probation’s Turkey Feast

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Adult Probation Department hosted a Turkey Feast for many struggling Valley families and served more than 500 meals and handed out more than 300 gift bags of books, toys, and more.

This is the 27th annual event and is put on by the Judicial Branch of Arizona in Maricopa County, partnered with Valley organizations such as Frank X. Gordon Education Center, Terros Health, St. Mary’s Community Kitchen, Phoenix Police and Fire, and Arizona Probation Officers Association.

“The event is the heart of our mission as an agency. Providing a Thanksgiving meal and holiday gifts for the children continues to strengthen the partnership between the surrounding community, law enforcement, and probation. We value the opportunity to give back to the community we serve,” said Tiffany Grissom, Adult Probation division director for community transition and support.

St. Mary’s Community Kitchen helped prep the meals, courtesy of the culinary program which offers job training to individuals needing a boost due to the barriers they’ve experienced in their lives. Brooke Beaudoin, senior program administration manager at St. Mary’s Food Bank Skills Center, said that around 70% of their clients are on probation or parole or recently were released from prison.

“With the support of the Maricopa County Adult Probation Department sending us referrals for students, we are able to help their clients find a job, keep their job and become a better person,” she said. “For the Garfield Holiday event, Community Kitchen served over 500 individuals.”

The Terros Health mobile clinic administered 40 flu vaccines and nearly a dozen COVID and booster shots were given to those who wanted the vaccine. Clinical officials also handed out COVID home testing packets and helped schedule some community members for doctor’s visits. If you’d like to volunteer with next year’s Turkey Feast, click here.

