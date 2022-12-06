More than 25% of Americans dislike gift exchange tradition, survey reports

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - More than 25% of Americans report that they dislike exchanging gifts amongst friends and family, according to the latest The Vacationer holiday travel survey for 2022.

This annual survey looks at American families’ travel habits, inflation concerns, disliked holiday traditions, how they prefer to travel, and much more. Around 64 million people said they plan to travel for Thanksgiving and Christmas, with individuals aged 18-29 being the most likely to travel. Overall, nearly 37% or 95 million of all survey participants said they had no plans to travel for any holiday, with women being the least likely to travel for the holidays.

Many are forced to reconsider their travel and gift-buying plans as the U.S. continues to battle high inflation rates. The Vacationer found that more than 174 million adults say that high inflation is impacting their holiday plans this year, be it buying fewer gifts, traveling to more cost-effective locations, inviting family to stay with them, etc.

The top 5 most disliked holiday traditions are gift exchange (26.7%), attending religious service(s) (24.9%), caroling or singing (24.2%), holiday parties (22.1), and decorating the home (18.9%). On the other hand, 75 million people surveyed said they enjoyed celebrating the holiday season.

The Vacationer Survey noted that out of all the states, New York, New Jersey, and Philadelphia residents were the most likely to dislike major holiday traditions. Comparatively, Inner Body’s analysis of Google Trends reported that in Arizona, the most anticipated holiday occasion was Christmas Eve night, and CenturyLink’s annual holiday spirit survey reported that Arizona ranked #21 among all 50 states.

