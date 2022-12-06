Christmas Angel
‘If your dog died ... prove it to us’: Olive Garden manager fired after time-off rant

FILE- This June 27, 2016, file photo shows an Olive Garden restaurant, a Darden brand, in...
FILE- This June 27, 2016, file photo shows an Olive Garden restaurant, a Darden brand, in Methuen, Mass. Darden reports earning Thursday, March 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)(Elise Amendola | AP)
By Micah Bray and Greg Dailey
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:59 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A Johnson County restaurant manager sent a harsh message to employees about taking time off and was subsequently fired.

An Olive Garden media relations representative confirmed to KCTV5 a manager at the restaurant on 95th Street sent the below message to staffers:

The restaurant representative stated: “We strive to provide a caring and respectful work environment for our team members. This message is not aligned with our company’s values. We can confirm we have parted ways with this manager.”

A message from an Overland Park Olive Garden manager to staffers.
A message from an Overland Park Olive Garden manager to staffers.(KCTV5 viewer)

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

