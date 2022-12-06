Got deliveries coming? Prep your home to make it easier for drivers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -This is the busiest time for delivery workers, but it’s also a time when their job can be a lot harder because of what you have around your home.

It doesn’t matter if it’s UPS, FedEx, Amazon, or the U.S. Postal Service. All of the folks who deliver packages to your home face the same hurdles this time of year. “During the holidays, we have this extra challenge of holiday decorations,” said Zoe Richmond, an Amazon spokesperson. Richmond says you should always make sure the delivery driver can find your home and has a clear path to your door. “Please make sure that you take a little walk after you’ve put up your decorations,” she said. “Make sure that there aren’t tripping hazards and that you haven’t done something like accidentally covered up your number for your home, which makes those deliveries more difficult.”

Ensure that the outside of your home is well lit. Delivery drivers work as late as 10 p.m. this time of year, and they need to see your home and where to put packages. You can also give specifics to some company drivers about where exactly you want the package placed. For Amazon, you can visit your Amazon account page marked “Your Addresses.”

“There’s a place where you can provide specific delivery instructions saying where you would like those boxes placed,” Richmond said. “Maybe inside a gate, maybe hiding behind the tree, especially if you’re ordering something for the little ones or a spouse.” That’s also the spot to leave instructions if you live in a gated community. Type in your gate code so the driver can get through.

If you have a dog who goes nuts when someone comes to the door, consider turning on those text delivery alerts. “If your pet doesn’t like the ringing of the doorbell or seeing guests there, Amazon lets you track your purchase so you can see when the package is going to arrive,” Richmond said. “It gives you a good window to make sure that your pet is safely put away so they don’t get anxious around having deliveries come to your house.”

You could also consider having your purchases sent to an Amazon locker nearby, if that’s who you’re ordering from. There are likely several locker locations within a few miles of your home.

