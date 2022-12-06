Christmas Angel
Glendale firefighters stop to help stranded motorist change tire

In a social media post, the Glendale Fire Dept. said, "Don't be afraid to help someone who is in need, especially this time of year."
By Tess Rafols
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:31 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Our first responders go above and beyond every day, and this is another example. It’s definitely Something Good when fire crews help out a guy they happen to be passing by, who was having a bad day.

The crew from Fire Engine 156 was wrapping up their 24-hour shift last week when they saw a man stranded on the side of the road with a flat tire. So what did they do? Even though it’s not part of their job description, or firefighter training, they stopped to change the man’s tire.

The Glendale Fire Dept. posted a photo on social media, writing, “It is about being kind and doing the right thing. Don’t be afraid to help someone who is in need, especially this time of year. Human kindness matters. Stay safe.” The fire department used the hashtag #humankindness, which really should be something we all work on — especially during the holiday season.

We love hearing about what people or organizations are doing something good in your neighborhood. Want to nominate someone for our segment? Click here, and don’t forget your photos and video!

