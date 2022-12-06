Christmas Angel
First Alert for winter driving conditions in northern Arizona

Partly Cloudy & Cool for the Valley
7-Day Forecast for Dec. 6
7-Day Forecast for Dec. 6(Arizona's Family)
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:23 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - No rain yet for the Valley on this Tuesday, but we are declaring a First Alert for winter driving conditions tonight through tomorrow evening for Arizona’s High Country. We are not expecting too much snow, 1″-2″ in most upper elevation areas, but the rain/snow mix could make roads slick in most places. Wind gusts across northern Arizona could also be a factor, lowering visibility at times. The snow level will drop as colder air fills in behind the storm passing north of the state by Wednesday afternoon. Here in the Valley, we should expect partly cloudy skies in the morning, giving way to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon as our atmosphere dries out. Highs should be in the mid to lower 60′s.

Use caution-roads may be slippery-low visibility at times
Use caution-roads may be slippery-low visibility at times(AZ Family)
Tonight-Friday
Tonight-Friday(AZ Family)

As we dry out, we will be sunny on Friday and Saturday, but highs will still be below average for this time of year. Look for highs in the mid to lower 60′s with clouds pulling in from yet another system coming in from the north. Models are still unsure of exactly how much rain we could get from this next system Sunday into Monday, so it is something we will continue to track as we roll into next week. But what we are confident about is that our high temperatures will not make it out of the upper to mid-50′s on Monday and Tuesday with this next storm. Stay tuned!

