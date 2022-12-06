Community rallies together to help beloved Apache Junction pastor whose home burned down

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Pastor Dave Forrester knows the power of prayer.

Every Sunday, the Apache Junction religious leader teaches churchgoers at the Wings of Life Worship Center the importance of helping others. “We don’t judge people that come into our pantry ministry,” said Forrester. “We give out as the Lord provides us to do.” Forrester said he knows first hand that tragedy and hard times don’t discriminate.

A few months ago, the pastor’s home behind the church burst into flames leaving him and his wife homeless. They lost everything. “Oh man, if it would have happened in the middle of night when we were sleeping, we may not have got out,” said Forrester.

Pastor Dave Forrester lost his home earlier this year in a fire. His congregation at Wings of Life Worship Center stepped up to fill the gap. (Arizona's Family)

“We’re very thankful.” The couple has spent the past several weeks bouncing from motel to mobile homes while they secure a new place to live.

Church member Jamie Kirkpatrick has seen the challenges the pastor has faced, so she reached out to the community to get the pastor and his wife what they need, everything from clothes to kitchen items to furniture. “They love with huge hearts, and so I wanted to do something for them,” said Kirkpatrick. “I want to show them there are people out there that care, and want to help them, just as they have helped others.”

Forrester said it feels strange getting help in their time of need when they’re the ones used to giving, but it just goes to show that kindness is contagious. “It was a very humbling event,” said Forrester. “We realized that we were dependent on others’ help. We didn’t have money, funds to replace everything, and nowhere to stay. We are very thankful that people have stepped up to help.” A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the pastor.

