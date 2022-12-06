Christmas Angel
Child dead, 4 injured after crash in central Phoenix

The crash happened near 8th St & Thomas in central Phoenix.
The crash happened near 8th St & Thomas in central Phoenix.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:25 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A child is dead and four people are injured after a crash that happened on a busy stretch of Thomas Road in central Phoenix Tuesday morning.

Initial reports of the crash came just after 9 a.m. According to Phoenix police, a car driving east crossed into westbound traffic and crashed. A driver heading west and two children were rushed to the hospital. One child did not survive the crash but the others in the car are being treated at a Phoenix-area hospital.

Two people in the other vehicle were also hospitalized, but neither had serious injuries. Video from Arizona’s Family news chopper showed an SUV and a sedan were involved in a T-bone crash. Scattered debris was also visible along the road. Thomas Road was closed for several hours between 7th Street and 9th Street on Tuesday. The investigation is still underway.

