Arizona mother killed in hit-and-run crash in New Orleans

BAGDAD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman from Bagdad, Arizona, was hit and killed by a car on Nov. 20 in New Orleans. Nicole McKeon and her husband, Michael, went there for the weekend. Michael told our sister station in New Orleans the couple got married in 2021 and went to the Big Easy to celebrate their marriage.

Michael says they have four children. Three were from previous marriages, but they just had a baby together in the last year or so. Their late honeymoon began with tours of things all over the city. Michael says late Saturday night, Nicole was hungry and went to grab some food while he stayed at the hotel. She was walking on Canal St. when a car hit her and took off.

Michael said he was getting nervous when it seemed to take a long time. “Her phone had died and tried calling as it seemed to take a long time. Hospital called me shortly after that,” said Michael.

The doctors told Michael that his wife died after a collision with the car. New Orleans police are now looking for the driver of a white BMW Sedan. Police have pictures of the vehicle but couldn’t see the license plate from security cameras. “A loving couple went and tried to help her,” Michael said. “They said they weren’t able to save her and called police.”

Michael told Arizona’s Family that he is back in Arizona. He said his wife loved art, music, and church and was passionate about caring for people and Earth. “She was a really caring mother. Nicole is the love of my life I’m going to miss her every day. She’s my best friend.”

Michael said he is trying to be strong for their four kids. He said the kids are being as strong as they can be.

Arizona’s Family will let you know if NOPD arrests anyone in connection to the crash. In addition, they are asking the public for help tracking down the driver.

