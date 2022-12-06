Arizona fire stations to receive help disposing of cancer-causing firefighting foam

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona fire stations are getting state-funded help in 2023 to eliminate firefighting foam that’s been linked to cancer.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality will start a free “take-back and replace” program across the state to remove, dispose of, and replace the foam made of poly-fluoroalkyl substances or PFAS.

PFAS has been nicknamed “forever chemicals” since they stay around for a long time and have been proven to cause severe health effects.

This effort comes on the heels of a $4 million grant split between Arizona State University, the University of Arizona, and state fire departments to research how best to reduce occupational-related cancer. Earlier this year, the International Agency for Research on Cancer classified firefighter exposure as cancer-causing. Studies have shown firefighters can be in contact with PFAS through burning household items, contamination from PPE, firefighting foam, and more. Further research conducted by The University of Arizona Health Sciences has indicated that exposure to these materials can cause DNA alterations, which could easily lead to cancer.

“Protecting Arizonans and Arizona’s precious water resources from per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) impacts is critical,” said ADEQ Director Misael Cabrera, P.E. “In addition to posing risks to firefighters’ health, uncontrolled release of firefighting foam containing PFAS has the potential to create adverse impacts to our communities if it reaches drinking water, groundwater or surface water.”

Arizona law already prohibits using PFAS-containing foam unless required by law or done in a facility with proper containment, treatment, and disposal efforts. Disposal procedures are expensive, so the ADEQ hopes to mitigate those costs for municipal fire departments that may not have the funds for legal disposal.

ADEQ’s initial survey found 5,000 gallons of PFAS-containing foam scattered across the state. Almost 3,000 were in 24 municipal fire departments across 14 counties, each eligible for the take-back and replacement efforts. ADEQ plans to finish the disposal and replacement by the end of June 2023.

