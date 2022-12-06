Christmas Angel
3TV to air two AIA high school football championship games

The two matchups will be shown on 3TV this Saturday.
The two matchups will be shown on 3TV this Saturday.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:22 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you can’t make it to the AIA 6A or Open Football State Championship games this weekend, Arizona’s Family has you covered. The two matchups will be shown on 3TV this Saturday. The Pinnacle Pioneers and Highland Hawks will face off for the 6A championship at 1 p.m., and Saguaro Sabercats and Basha Bears will play for the Open championship at 6 p.m.

Both games will be at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe. Highland and Pinnacle faced off earlier in the season, where the Hawks shut out the Pioneers 25-0. Meanwhile, Basha boasts a 9-1 record, with Saguaro looking to upset the Bears.

For those still looking to watch their favorite game shows, Wheel of Fortune will air at 4 p.m. and Jeopardy at 4:30 p.m. on 3TV. However, Jeopardy will not be shown at its scheduled time if the Pinnacle and Highland game goes into overtime.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

