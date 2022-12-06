Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

2 found shot inside a car in Buckeye, deputies say

Police say it happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Monday night.
Police say it happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Monday night.(Arizona's Family)
By Bobbi Jo Kelly
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:39 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man and a woman were found shot inside a car near SR-85 and Southern Avenue in Buckeye late Monday night.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says around 9:30 p.m. deputies responded to the area for reports of shots being fired. When they arrived in the area, they found a man and woman inside the car who had been shot. Both of them were transported to the hospital, one with serious injuries, and the other with life-threatening injuries.

Video from Arizona’s Family news chopper showed police still actively working into the late night. Video from early Tuesday morning showed investigators still working the scene. At this time, authorities say no suspect has been located.

Stay with Arizona’s Family for the latest on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Chandler city clerk says starting tomorrow, residents against having chickens can start...
City of Chandler passes backyard chicken ordinance, allowing up to 5 hens
City of Chandler passes ordinance allowing residents to own up to 5 hens
Arizona mother killed in hit-and-run while visiting New Orleans with husband
Arizona mother killed in hit-and-run while visiting New Orleans with husband
Group of Arizona FLDS girls found in Washington Airbnb