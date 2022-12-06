2 found shot inside a car in Buckeye, deputies say

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man and a woman were found shot inside a car near SR-85 and Southern Avenue in Buckeye late Monday night.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says around 9:30 p.m. deputies responded to the area for reports of shots being fired. When they arrived in the area, they found a man and woman inside the car who had been shot. Both of them were transported to the hospital, one with serious injuries, and the other with life-threatening injuries.

Video from Arizona’s Family news chopper showed police still actively working into the late night. Video from early Tuesday morning showed investigators still working the scene. At this time, authorities say no suspect has been located.

