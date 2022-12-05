Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Red Hot Chili Peppers announces Arizona stop as part of 2023 global tour

Red Hot Chili Peppers
Red Hot Chili Peppers(Live Nation Concerts)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:38 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Get ready for a “Black Summer” as the Red Hot Chili Peppers prepare for a global tour with a stop in the Valley of the Sun.

The Grammy-nominated and critically acclaimed rock band is embarking on a 23-date tour with special guests The Strokes, St. Vincent, Thundercat, King Princess, and the Roots, among many others. During its initial tour list, the band announced that it would stop at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, May 14,

Promoters say the tour comes after the band’s largest stadium tour in 2022 which included sold-out shows in London, Paris, and Los Angeles. Special guests in that tour included HAIM, Anderson .Paak, Beck, and A$AP Rocky. “After completing the wildly successful tour across North America and Europe this year, Red Hot Chili Peppers continue into January 2023 with eight dates across New Zealand and Australia, featuring Post Malone,” they said.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. on SeatGeek.com which is the exclusive ticketing provider for the stadium.

Special guests The Strokes and Thundercat are coming to State Farm Stadium.
Special guests The Strokes and Thundercat are coming to State Farm Stadium.(Red Hot Chili Peppers)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

While there are hundreds of organized international, national, and local charities, sometimes...
30 ways to support your neighbors this holiday season
Visiting Upper, Lower Antelope Canyon while traffic is low
Despite the rain, many people gathered to watch the 35th annual APS Electric Light Parade.
Winter rain no match for the APS Electric Light Parade in Phoenix
Mariah Carey performs at the 82nd Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony on...
20 of the best Christmas albums of all time