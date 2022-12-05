Red Hot Chili Peppers announces Arizona stop as part of 2023 global tour

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Get ready for a “Black Summer” as the Red Hot Chili Peppers prepare for a global tour with a stop in the Valley of the Sun.

The Grammy-nominated and critically acclaimed rock band is embarking on a 23-date tour with special guests The Strokes, St. Vincent, Thundercat, King Princess, and the Roots, among many others. During its initial tour list, the band announced that it would stop at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, May 14,

Promoters say the tour comes after the band’s largest stadium tour in 2022 which included sold-out shows in London, Paris, and Los Angeles. Special guests in that tour included HAIM, Anderson .Paak, Beck, and A$AP Rocky. “After completing the wildly successful tour across North America and Europe this year, Red Hot Chili Peppers continue into January 2023 with eight dates across New Zealand and Australia, featuring Post Malone,” they said.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. on SeatGeek.com which is the exclusive ticketing provider for the stadium.

Special guests The Strokes and Thundercat are coming to State Farm Stadium. (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.