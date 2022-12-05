Record rainfall in metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Shower activity this afternoon is mainly south and east of Phoenix and will continue to die down this evening. Expect cloudy skies overnight with temperatures in the upper 50s across the Valley. This weekend’s rain was impressive! On Saturday, a record daily rainfall was recovered at Phoenix Sky Harbor with 0.76″ of rain. The old record was 0.69″ recorded in 1908. We also recorded the highest two-day rainfall total since Feb 21-22 of 2019, when 1.29″ was recorded. This weekend, 1.17″ was picked up. However, some areas across the Valley got over 2″ of rain within the last 48 hours.

With low-level moisture, we could see some fog form overnight into Monday morning. This could reduce visibility across the lower deserts in the morning, so drive safe if you are heading out early. We will start the work week warm and dry, with a high temperature of 69 degrees Monday. We are tracking our next system coming in from the west. This brings the chance for rain back into the forecast by Tuesday as a cold front moves through the region. This also could bring some mountain snow to higher elevations in the state. Temperatures will also come down following this system, going from the mid-60s Tuesday to the lower 60s by the end of the week.

