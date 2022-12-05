Christmas Angel
Rain breaks down “Cool Pavement” coating in Phoenix neighborhood

Rain broke down and chipped the "cool pavement" near 15th Avenue and McDowell Road.
By Alexis Dominguez
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 8:14 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The rain was a problem for one Phoenix neighborhood near 15th Avenue and McDowell Road over the weekend. While it didn’t flood roads, the rain broke down and chipped the pavement. The streets here are part of the “Cool Pavement” pilot program, which adds a thin grey coating as a solution for the heat.

But because of the heavy rain Saturday and Sunday, the coating became a nightmare for some neighbors. “I haven’t even been on the street. I’m not looking forward to going on there with my car,” said David Wadsworth.

Neighbors say the city installed the “Cool Pavement” over the summer. “I think it didn’t work and they re-did it sometime last week,” said Derek Flint. But the paint began to crumble and chip away when the rain began to fall. “You could start to see some of the paint come off and it was running through the gutters,” Flint said.

“When the rain first came, and the oils and everything were on there, it was a disaster. We cleaned it off of there, but literally it just shoots up, so it’s on the tires, it’s on your feet, in the drive,” said Peter Deise.

Hudson Deise, Peter’s son, says he slipped at one point. “I was riding this scooter and I hit the brake trying to slow down and the road was so slippery, I fishtailed and it just shot me forward,” he said.

Now that the city has been to the neighborhood twice, those who live there hope this can be fixed. “This could be the third round. We appreciated the effort to do some heat mitigation here but it just hasn’t worked out,” said Wadsworth.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

