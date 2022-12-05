Possible rain chances to come on Tuesday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s been a foggy Monday after a record-breaking, rainy weekend! Flood problems have subsided down in Pinal County as the Valley tries to dry off from a soaking, two-day storm.

According to the State Climate Office, the state has less than 5 dense fog days per year, and they usually happen after a storm event during our cold months of Dec.-Feb. Our two day rainfall total at Sky Harbor was 1.17″, the most since a two day storm back in 2019. Even with the great storm, we are still 1.63″ below our yearly average, but we made up a lot of ground on our short-term drought outlook.

Current totals for the year at Sky Harbor Airport (AZFamily)

Tonight, drier air will mean less fog to come as well as lows in the mid 50s. That’s still above the average low of 47 degrees. On Tuesday, more dry air will dry out the mid and lower levels of the atmosphere out ahead of another storm system diving down from the northwest. It still could kick out a few showers across the Valley, but our chances for measurable rain remain on the low side around 20%. Expect higher amounts in the high terrain north and east of Phoenix.

Once the system passes by us on Wednesday night, expect well below normal daytime highs. Highs are expected to be in the lower 60s on Wednesday and close to mid-60s Thursday through Saturday with sunny skies. It’ll be slightly cooler by a degree or two Sunday through the beginning of next week with no rain in the forecast.

