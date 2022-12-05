Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Police clarify what set off lockdowns at 2 north Scottsdale schools

Students evacuate after police say an armed subject was reported at Cactus Shadows High School...
Students evacuate after police say an armed subject was reported at Cactus Shadows High School on Dec. 2(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:56 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officials confirmed what led to lockdowns at two north Scottsdale schools after reports of an armed person last week. Police say a student was instead carrying computer equipment, not a gun.

Investigators say a Cactus Shadows High School student thought another student had a gun and reported it to a school resource officer on Friday, prompting a lockdown at the high school and nearby Black Mountain Elementary School. Scottsdale police interviewed students and watched surveillance video and found out a student checked out a computer and power brick with a cord from the school’s tech room. As the student was carrying the tech gear, a portion of the power brick was hanging down and “resembled the barrel of a pistol,” investigators said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: No suspect found after reports of armed person sends north Scottsdale schools into lockdown

No students are facing school discipline or criminal charges.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

3 are dead and 6 are hospitalized after a fiery multi-vehicle crash near 43rd Ave & Thunderbird...
Teens indicted for murder after 4 people killed in Phoenix street racing crash
Arizona has been leading the nation with COVID-19 cases for weeks now, and with the holidays...
Arizona sees an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, among highest in the nation
Pastor Dave Forrester lost his home earlier this year in a fire. His congregation at Wings of...
Community rallies together to help beloved Apache Junction pastor whose home burned down
Craig Silva went missing in Puerto Vallarta 9 years ago. His mother is still looking for some...
Apache Junction mother still searching for answers 9 years after son goes missing in Mexico
Hance Park was left in ruins after thousands of music festival-goers trampled through it on an...
Hance Park in Phoenix left in ruins after rain during Zona Music Festival