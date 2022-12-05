Police clarify what set off lockdowns at 2 north Scottsdale schools

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officials confirmed what led to lockdowns at two north Scottsdale schools after reports of an armed person last week. Police say a student was instead carrying computer equipment, not a gun.

Investigators say a Cactus Shadows High School student thought another student had a gun and reported it to a school resource officer on Friday, prompting a lockdown at the high school and nearby Black Mountain Elementary School. Scottsdale police interviewed students and watched surveillance video and found out a student checked out a computer and power brick with a cord from the school’s tech room. As the student was carrying the tech gear, a portion of the power brick was hanging down and “resembled the barrel of a pistol,” investigators said.

No students are facing school discipline or criminal charges.

