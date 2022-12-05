Hobbs’ office defends asking Twitter to take down tweets in 2021

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs’ office is defending its decision to ask Twitter to take down tweets regarding conspiracy theories surrounding Arizona’s election nearly two years ago.

In January 2021, the office flagged a Twitter account that was alleging the Arizona voter registration system is owned and operated by “foreign actors.” However, some believed that Hobbs’ office was censoring tweets instead. Officials said it’s usual for government organizations to ask for posts to be removed if they are believed to be spreading misinformation. Assistant Secretary of State Allie Bones also added the tweets weren’t regarding this year’s midterm election.

It’s unknown what the original tweets said, but officials called it an “attempt to further undermine confidence in the election institution in Arizona.” Bones released a statement to Arizona’s Family explaining the reasoning for removing the tweets.

This email exchange is from January 2021, as shown in the screenshot. Not only was it taken entirely out of context, it has nothing to do with this year’s midterm election. This is yet another example of conspiracy theorists trying to create chaos and confusion by casting doubt on our election system. It’s unfair to Arizona voters and it’s harmful to our democracy. It is standard practice for government entities, organizations, and corporations alike to report content on social media that violates a platform’s terms of service. It’s the Secretary of State’s job to make sure that voters are informed about how to vote and how our election system works. One of the ways we do that is by working to counter disinformation online that can confuse voters.

Republican Kari Lake responded to the allegations against Hobbs’ office, calling it a “conflict of interest, coercion and corruption.”

