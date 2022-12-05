Christmas Angel
Hobbs’ office defends asking Twitter to take down tweets in 2021

Some believed that Hobbs’ office was censoring tweets instead.
Some believed that Hobbs' office was censoring tweets instead.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:37 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs’ office is defending its decision to ask Twitter to take down tweets regarding conspiracy theories surrounding Arizona’s election nearly two years ago.

In January 2021, the office flagged a Twitter account that was alleging the Arizona voter registration system is owned and operated by “foreign actors.” However, some believed that Hobbs’ office was censoring tweets instead. Officials said it’s usual for government organizations to ask for posts to be removed if they are believed to be spreading misinformation. Assistant Secretary of State Allie Bones also added the tweets weren’t regarding this year’s midterm election.

It’s unknown what the original tweets said, but officials called it an “attempt to further undermine confidence in the election institution in Arizona.” Bones released a statement to Arizona’s Family explaining the reasoning for removing the tweets.

Republican Kari Lake responded to the allegations against Hobbs’ office, calling it a “conflict of interest, coercion and corruption.”

