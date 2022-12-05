Christmas Angel
“Half-pint” judges chosen for upcoming Fiesta Bowl parade

Four “half-pint” judges have been chosen for the upcoming Fiesta Bowl parade in downtown Phoenix by the Arizona Milk Producers!
By Dani Birzer
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:13 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - This year’s “half-pint” judges have been chosen for the upcoming Fiesta Bowl parade in downtown Phoenix!

A handful of very special kids have been chosen as this year’s “Arizona Milk Producers of Half-Pint” judges. They’ll be judging floats during the parade alongside other judges. Gibby Parra went out to the Fiesta Bowl Museum in Scottsdale to talk about this annual tradition.

“When you get to see who they picked this year--we have Lyric, Lucas, and Zoe! Bring your A-game to the parade...these judges are tough,” Parra said. One of the judges told them personality is the key this year. “Singing, great to video, and personality!” Lucas said. Another of the judges said she’s looking for creativity. The four judges were handpicked by the Arizona Milk Producers, a partner of the Arizona Cardinal’s Fuel Up to Play60 initiative and the Dairy Council of Arizona to support local dairy farms.

In the past, the parade features marching bands, 2 university teams in the Bowl, 2 university teams in the Cactus Bowl, horses, a seven-member queen as well as a court, along with other celebrities. The parade has been going on since 1972, with its first Grand Marshall as Stan Bates. The very first Fiesta Bowl put Arizona State up against Florida State, with ASU taking the win on Dec. 27, 1971.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

