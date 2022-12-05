Foggy morning across Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -After a weekend of record rainfall across parts of Arizona, much of the state is waking up to patchy, dense fog this morning. For the Valley and most of Southern Arizona, A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Give yourself extra time this morning to get where you need to go, as visibility is reduced and travel may be hazardous in some areas.

Look for a dry day ahead with mostly cloudy skies giving way to partly sunny skies by this afternoon. The Valley should see a high near 70 degrees. Another storm system moves in tomorrow, with a slight chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday. Storm chances are only near 20 percent for the Valley, and rainfall amounts should be lighter this time, generally near a tenth of an inch.

Temperatures trend colder by the end of this week, with Thursday through the weekend bringing Valley highs in the low to mid-60s and morning low temperatures in the 30s and low 40s. No more rain is expected this week after Wednesday.

Click/tap here for live updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.