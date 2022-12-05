First Alert Weather: Dense fog hits part of the Valley; advisory in effect until 10 a.m.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Dense Fog Advisory went into effect late Sunday night and is in effect until Monday morning after a round of winter storms.

According to the First Alert Weather team, the intense rainfall from the weekend storms caused high humidity making conditions favorable for fog. The National Weather Service reports that visibility could be as low as a quarter-mile or less in some areas for parts of the morning.

ADOT traffic cameras showed considerable fog on the north end of town, and in north Scottsdale alongside the Loop 101. Similar conditions were reported on the Loop 202 Red Mountain in south Phoenix. Patches of fog on the I-10 were also seen in Phoenix and Tucson. In Pinal County, heavy flooding from Saturday night’s storms caused school and road closures for Arizona City.

First Alert Meteorologist April Warneke is forecasting that the fog should clear out in the late morning into the afternoon. Partly sunny scares are in store with a high of around 70 degrees. Slight chances of rain remain for Tuesday and Wednesday.

NOW: Foggy conditions persist around the state. Here are a few pictures from Phoenix and Tucson. Keep your speed down and drive with extra care. #aztraffic #azwx pic.twitter.com/853gLA2ajI — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 5, 2022

