Christmas trees for troops tradition helps military families

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Christmas spirit is in full swing in Virginia Beach, where hundreds of military families are getting their trees this week ... for free! And that’s definitely Something Good.

The annual tradition for families of enlisted service members gives them some extra help around the holidays. Organizers say during a time of such steep inflation, that this program is more important than ever. And while it takes a lot of coordination, they say the work is worth it.

“We’ve got a lot of families that are having a tough time making ends meet, so this is a great opportunity to provide, you know, just a gift,” said Pierre Han of the Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia Beach.

Karen Williams, Trees for Troops coordinator, has been running the distribution for 15 years and says she has no intention of stopping. “I was born military and it’s a sense of community,” she said. “When you help someone else, you brighten up their lives, but you brighten up your own.”

