Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Christmas trees for troops tradition helps military families

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
The annual tradition for families of enlisted service members gives them some extra help around the holidays. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:27 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Christmas spirit is in full swing in Virginia Beach, where hundreds of military families are getting their trees this week ... for free! And that’s definitely Something Good.

The annual tradition for families of enlisted service members gives them some extra help around the holidays. Organizers say during a time of such steep inflation, that this program is more important than ever. And while it takes a lot of coordination, they say the work is worth it.

“We’ve got a lot of families that are having a tough time making ends meet, so this is a great opportunity to provide, you know, just a gift,” said Pierre Han of the Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia Beach.

Karen Williams, Trees for Troops coordinator, has been running the distribution for 15 years and says she has no intention of stopping. “I was born military and it’s a sense of community,” she said. “When you help someone else, you brighten up their lives, but you brighten up your own.”

We love hearing about what people or organizations are doing something good in your neighborhood. Want to nominate someone for our segment? Click here, and don’t forget your photos and video!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Christmas trees for troops
Firefighters say the sleds are for fun and for emergencies when staff has to evacuate the...
Firefighters in Minnesota donate sleds to hospice for children
Firefighters in Minnesota donated sleds to a hospice for each kids' room for emergencies
The Surprise Squad visited a Fry's Fuel Center to pay for customers' gas.
Surprise Squad gives the gift of free gas in west Phoenix